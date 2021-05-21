dayton-daily-news logo
X

Spillane, Siani lead Dragons past South Bend

Right fielder Bren Spillane connects for a hit during a game in 2019.
Right fielder Bren Spillane connects for a hit during a game in 2019.

Sports | 1 hour ago

Bren Spillane drove in three runs and Michael Siani reached base four times to lead the Dayton Dragons to a 5-2 victory over the South Bend Cubs on Thursday night. The Dragons have won two of the first three games in the six-game series.

Spillane and Miguel Hernandez both delivered two-run singles in the inning to put the Dragons in front, 4-0.

South Bend scored one run in the bottom of the first and another in the fourth to cut the Dayton lead to 4-2.  The Dragons added a run in the seventh when Spillane singled to left with the bases loaded to bring in Quincy McAfee to make it 5-2.

The victory was credited to the second Dayton pitcher of the night, Jacques Pucheu (1-0), who tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Eddy Demurias recorded the final five outs to earn his second save.  The Dragons bullpen trio of Pucheu, Braxton Roxby, and Demurias combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.

Spillane, Siani, and McAfee each had two hits for Dayton. Brian Rey was 1 for 5 to extend his hitting streak to 13 straight games (every game Rey has played in this season).

The win lifted the Dragons (10-5) back into a first-place tie with Lake County, who lost to Great Lakes on Thursday night.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top