Spillane, Siani lead Dragons past South Bend

South Bend scored one run in the bottom of the first and another in the fourth to cut the Dayton lead to 4-2. The Dragons added a run in the seventh when Spillane singled to left with the bases loaded to bring in Quincy McAfee to make it 5-2.

The victory was credited to the second Dayton pitcher of the night, Jacques Pucheu (1-0), who tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings. Eddy Demurias recorded the final five outs to earn his second save. The Dragons bullpen trio of Pucheu, Braxton Roxby, and Demurias combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings.