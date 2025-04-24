Sports on TV 4/24: NFL Draft takes center stage

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, left, talks with quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)
Sports
1 minute ago
X

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at NC State

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Georgia

8 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Alabama

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, First Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, First Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 3 (DataCast)

7:30 p.m.

NBATV — Playoffs First Round: TBD

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Oklahoma City at TBD, Game 3 (DataCast)

10 p.m.

NBATV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Denver at L.A. Clippers, Game 3

NFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

ESPN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NFLN — 2025 NFL Draft: Round 1, Green Bay, Wis.

NHL HOCKEY

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, Game 2 (DataCast)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Ottawa, Game 3

9 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3

TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, Game 3 (DataCast)

9:30 p.m

ESPN2 — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 3

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds

In Other News
1
Dragons: Confidan home run lifts Dayton past West Michigan
2
College football: These local high school grads are on the move via the...
3
NFL Draft: A look at local prospects with a chance to make the league
4
Future Flyer called a ‘one-man press break’ by high school coach
5
Dragons: First-place Whitecaps blank Dayton in series opener