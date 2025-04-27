Sports on TV 4/27: NASCAR at Talladega, Laker at T-Wolves

AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS2 — FIM MotoGP: The Gran Premio Estrella Galicia 0, Cadiz, Spain
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
1 p.m.
NBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 15, Pittsburgh
3 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Jack Link’s 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The American Rebel Light NHRA 4-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, N.C. (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NBATV — US Monastir vs. Petro de Luanda, Diamniadio, Senegal
BOWLING
Noon
FOX — PBA Elite League: The Battle of the Brands - Finals, Allen Park, Mich.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Miami at Boston College
3 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
SECN — Tennessee at LSU
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Texas
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Final Round, Sea Island, Ga.
1 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Final Round, Baltimore, Md.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Charlotte, N.C.
4 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, College Park, Md.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Clemson at Georgia Tech
1 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Longwood at SC Upstate
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
SECN — Florida at LSU
7 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Michigan
CYCLING
9 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Liege Bastogne Liege, 156.5 miles, Belgium
11 a.m.
CBNC — UCI: La Fleche Wallonne, 127 miles, Belgium (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Mercury B.A.S.S. Nation Qualifier at James River presented by Lowrance, Richmond, Va.
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
2 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf: Final Round, Club de Golf Chapultepec, Naucalpan, Mexico
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 Chevron Championship, Final Round, The Club at Carlton Woods, The Woodlands, Texas
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, PGA Golf Club, Port St. Lucie, Fla.
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Zurich Classic, Final Round, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, La.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR Baltimore at Detroit (1:40 p.m.)
3:10 p.m.
FANDUEL SPORTS — Cincinnati at Colorado
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at L.A. Dodgers (4:10 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Arizona (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: New York at Detroit, Game 4
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference First Round Playoff: L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, Game 4
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston at Orlando, Game 4
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Winnipeg at St. Louis, Game 4 (DataCast)
3:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4 (DataCast)
6:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Washington at Montreal, Game 4 (DataCast)
9:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4
TRUTV — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Los Angeles vs. Edmonton, Game 4 (DataCast)
RODE0
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR: Team Challenge, Tacoma, Wash. (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Venezia
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Empoli at Fiorentina
USA — English Premier League: Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at FC Juarez
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA/ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Round of 16; Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
Noon
ESPN — D.C. at Arlington
3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at San Antonio
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Pro Volleyball Federation: Columbus at Orlando