Sportsbook will open at Great American Ball Park in 2023

BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, will be the official sports betting partner of the Reds and will open a sportsbook at Great American Ball Park in the space that has served as the Machine Room restaurant on the northeast side of the stadium.

“Today’s announcement marks the beginning of our plans to create the most entertaining and dynamic sports betting experiences in Ohio,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt in a press release. “Through our relationships with the Reds and MGM Northfield Park, we look forward to bringing unique BetMGM content to Ohio’s passionate sports fans.”