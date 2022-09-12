Area bars, restaurants, Kroger stores, win approval for sports gambling

The new industry has created excitement for local restaurants and bars. More than 80 area establishments have been given pre-approval from the Ohio Lottery Commission. Those pre-approved need to get permission from the Ohio Casino Control Commission, which is using the lottery’s pre-approval as a major factor in its consideration.

Businesses that applied by Aug. 15 are guaranteed to get consideration from the casino control commission before the Jan. 1 launch date and officials have encouraged others who are interested in being kiosk hosts to still apply. The commission in a statement said the requirements for kiosk hosts are not as in-depth as other applications involving sports gaming and they will work to try to get everyone considered before the launch date.

Licenses approved by the commission are good for three years, a resolution says.

Grilliot said she is happy local businesses get to participate in the new industry. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the sports betting bill late last year and the commission is in the process of creating rules, applications, forms and other essentials to launch sports betting.

“It’s good that the state is harnessing the revenue source and keeping it local,” she said. “Because the alternative is online betting and money leaves Ohio and Ohio doesn’t benefit. There is a tremendous advantage to everyone in the state of Ohio as a result of this program because the proceeds will stay here where it can be reused locally within the state.”

There are controls and procedures the entities must have in place to start offering sports gambling, Ohio Casino Control Commission spokeswoman Jessica Franks said. Those approved as host sites will need to enter into an agreement with a sports gambling company that will operate the kiosks. Franks said none of the larger companies that applied to operate in Ohio have been approved, yet.

Along with the local businesses seeking to put sports gambling kiosks in their establishments, the local racinos also applied to offer sports gambling. Records from the Ohio Casino Control Commission show Miami Valley Gaming and Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway are still under review. Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns were approved.

Of the local businesses which were approved for sports gambling kiosks, the two Kroger stores in the Centerville/Washington Twp. area along with the Kroger stores in Piqua, Miamisburg, Fairborn and Troy were among them.

A message seeking comment from Kroger was not returned Monday.

Local establishments that received approval from the Ohio Casino Control Commission

Bellbrook

Romer’s, 4439 State Route 725

Beavercreek

Tuty’s Bar & Grill, 3982 Colonel Glenn Hwy

Wings Sports Bar And Grille, 3347 Seajay Dr.

Butler Twp./ Vandalia

Little York Tavern And Pizza, 4120 Little York Road

Wings Bar & Grille, 7902 N. Dixie Dr.

Centerville/Washington Twp.

Bargos Grill & Tap, 588 Miamisburg-Centerville Road

Geez Grill And Pub, 6061 Far Hills Ave.

Kroger Co #923, 1095 S. Main St.

Kroger Co #960, 5400 Cornerstone North Blvd.

Pour Haus, 536 Miamisburg Centerville Road

Dayton

Chris’ Band Box, 3001 East Third St.

Ned Peppers, 419 East 5th St.

Poelking Lanes Inc, 1403 Wilmington Ave.

Eaton

Wings Etc, 1342 North Barron St.

Englewood

Company 7 BBQ, 1001 S. Main St.

Fairborn

Bowl 10, 1425 N. Broad St.

Kroger Co #838, 1161 E Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Mister Hipp, 109 E Dayton Yellow Springs Road

Mr. P’s Lounge, 13 N. Wright Ave.

Mulvaney’s Sports Pub, 560 N. Broad St.

Huber Heights

Marian Lanes, 6170 Brandt Pike

Submarine House Bar & Grill, 5376 Taylorsville Road

Jamestown

Kelley’s Cafe, 105 W Washington St.

Kettering

Capri Lanes, 2727 S Dixie Dr.

Katz Lounge, 1221 E Stroop Road

Poelking Woodman Lanes, 3200 Woodman Dr.

Miamisburg/Miami Twp.

Good Time Charlies, 61 S. Main

Kroger Co #722, 10101 Landing Way

Poelking Lanes South, 8871 Kingsridge Dr.

New Carlisle/ Park Layne

The Layne Lounge, 630 McAdams Dr.

Piqua

Breakpoint Entertainment, 8133 N County

Kroger Co #932, 1510 Covington Ave.

Springfield

Che’s Rustic Lounge, 1150 North Bechtel Ave.

Taylor’s Tavern, 5539 Dayton Springfield Road

Troy

Kroger Co #984, 731 West Market St.

Union

Toll House Tavern 128 N. Main St.

West Carrollton

Bojangles, 1925 S. Alex Road

Down The Pike, 1603 South Alex Road

Xenia

Stan’s Bar & Grill, 757 W. 2nd St.

Source: Ohio Casino Control Commission