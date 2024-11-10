Springboro beats Walsh Jesuit in penalty shootout to win first state title

Goalll!!! Springboro wins the State Championship!!!! pic.twitter.com/Uoub7AJhY5 — Springboro Panthers (@Boro_Panthers) November 10, 2024

Panthers junior goalkeeper Susan Schaaf had 11 saves, shutting out the Warriors in regulation for the first time in two seasons. With the penalty shootout approaching, senior goalkeeper Madilyn Mitchell took over, saving two shots to help the Panthers bring home the title.

Panthers senior Tessa Blain, senior Sarah Beachy, junior Morgan DeMoss and freshman Keira Buckholtz each scored in the penalty shootout as Springboro won its 15th straight game.

The Panthers finished the season 21-1-1. The Warriors beat Springboro in the 2016 state title game.

(This story will be updated.)