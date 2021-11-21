Springboro grad catches 2 TD passes in UK blowout

Wan’Dale Robinson had eight receptions for a career-high 181 yards and became Kentucky’s first 1,000-yard receiver under coach Mark Stoops. Chris Rodriguez Jr. overcame a fumble — one of three by the Wildcats — inside the Aggies’ 5 to rush for 119 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown as the Wildcats rolled up a season-high 707 yards.

The Aggies (1-10) did move the ball effectively at times, but settled for three Ethan Albertson field goals before halftime. New Mexico State managed just 282 yards with just 101 on the ground.

“Today was the same effort that we’ve seen all season,” Aggies coach Doug Martin said “Our players are fighting as hard as they can and giving great effort. They’re a great group of kids and have great spirit about them. We’re just not quite talented enough yet coming off last season.”

Though Kentucky controlled the game offensively and led 35-16 at the half, Stoops challenged his team to put the game away.

“I wanted to see some younger players in the game,” he said. “I wanted to see some guys that have been around here a long time and that may be playing their last game in this stadium and they deserved to get reps.”

Kentucky shut out the Aggies in the second half with reserves getting in the game including quarterback Beau Allen, who scored on a 3-yard run.