Springboro grad Gilkison leads Kent State to title at Flyer Invitational

Kent State has been the Oklahoma State of the Mid-American Conference, producing PGA tour players at a steady clip.
Canadians Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes and Corey Conners are all tour winners and played in the Presidents Cup for the International team last month.
The Golden Flashes have another quality roster this year, and Springboro product Jordan Gilkison is leading the charge.
He was medalist in the 54-hole Dayton Flyer Invitational at NCR South, finishing 3-under-par to lead Kent to the title against a loaded 12-team field Monday and Tuesday.
It was the team’s first crown since winning the 2022 MAC championships.
It also was the first win for Gilkison, but he’s had top-20 finishes in the team’s other four fall events, including three top-10′s.
He also was named first-team all-conference the last two years and MAC freshman of the year in 2022. He was a state champion for Springboro in 2020.
Gilkison had a strong closing round of 2-under 69 to hold off Marshall’s Ryan Bilby by one.
Kent State was 15-over par. Defending champ Marquette was second, two shots back, while Miami was third at 21-over and Dayton fourth at 24-over.
The Flyers’ Breckin Taylor and Wright State’s Adam Horn tied for third at 1-under.
For UD, Victor Caliguri tied for 18th at 7-over, and Ben Cors tied for 24th at 9-over.
Wright State, which finished sixth, also had strong showings from Timmy Hollenbeck, who tied for eighth at 3-over, and Shane Ochs, who tied for 21st at 8-over.
For the Raiders, it was a disappointing finish. They were third last year, two behind Marquette and one behind Illinois, and in their three other events this year, they’ve had a first and a second.
The Flyers had their best showing of the fall. When the two teams met at Bowling Green’s rain-shortened Virtues Intercollegiate in late September, Wright State finished tied for fifth at 4-over-par, while UD was 10th at 13-over.
The Raiders and Flyers concluded their fall seasons. Both teams will be in action again in February and will play their league championships in April.
