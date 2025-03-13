Springboro star 3rd in Ms. Basketball voting

Martin, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a three-time GWOC Player of the Year, two-time Division I Southwest District Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America nominee.

A four-star recruit, she averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season as the Panthers advanced to the Division I state semifinals.

Martin, a University of Washington signee, is the No. 2 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2025 and a top 70 national recruit according to 247Sports.

Alexander, a 6-foot-2 guard who is signed to play for former Wright State coach Katrina Merriweather at the University of Cincinnati next season, is the only player rated ahead of her in the Buckeye State.

She is the eighth player from Cincinnati to be named Ms. Basketball and joins Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell (2017-19) as the only three-time winners.

Bell is the last player from outside the Southwest district to win the award.

It went to Maddie Westbeld of Fairmont in 2020 before KK Bransford of Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame won it in 2021 and ’22.