Springboro star 3rd in Ms. Basketball voting

Springboro downed Mason on Saturday night March 1, 2025 at Fairborn to win the Southwest regional championship in girls basketball for the second straight year.

Springboro senior Bryn Martin finished third in voting for 2025 Ohio Ms. Basketball.

The award went to Dee Alexander of Purcell Marian, who became the second three-time winner of the award first given out in 1988.

Martin, a 6-foot-1 guard, was a three-time GWOC Player of the Year, two-time Division I Southwest District Player of the Year and a McDonald’s All-America nominee.

ExploreMartin a 'once-in-a-lifetime' player for Springboro

A four-star recruit, she averaged 23 points, 5.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals this season as the Panthers advanced to the Division I state semifinals.

Martin, a University of Washington signee, is the No. 2 prospect in Ohio for the class of 2025 and a top 70 national recruit according to 247Sports.

Alexander, a 6-foot-2 guard who is signed to play for former Wright State coach Katrina Merriweather at the University of Cincinnati next season, is the only player rated ahead of her in the Buckeye State.

She is the eighth player from Cincinnati to be named Ms. Basketball and joins Canton McKinley’s Kierstan Bell (2017-19) as the only three-time winners.

Bell is the last player from outside the Southwest district to win the award.

It went to Maddie Westbeld of Fairmont in 2020 before KK Bransford of Cincinnati Mount Notre Dame won it in 2021 and ’22.

