Springfield clinches share of GWOC title

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield High School senior quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer threw for 353 yards and three touchdown passes as the Wildcats beat Miamisburg 39-0 in Greater Western Ohio Conference action on Friday night in Springfield.
With the victory and Wayne’s 17-13 defeat of Springboro, Springfield clinched at least a share of its second straight GWOC title.
Wildcats junior Jayvin Norman and senior Jayden McKinster each ran for touchdowns as Springfield celebrated Senior Night. Wildcats junior Da’Shawn Martin caught two TD passes and senior Daylen Bradley also caught a TD pass as Springfield won its third straight game.
Sophomore quarterback Brent Upshaw also threw a 53-yard TD pass to Anthony Brown in the second half.
The Wildcats defense was stellar, holding the Vikings to 94 yards of total offense and six first downs.
The Wildcats improved to 7-1 and 5-1 in the GWOC. Springfield travels to Northmont in Week 10.
Miamisburg fell to 4-5 and 2-4 in the GWOC.
About the Author