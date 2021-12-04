Springfield falls to St. Edward in state championship game

Lakewood St. Edward senior Danny Enovitch rushed for 210 yards and two TDs as the Eagles beat Springfield 23-13 in front of 7,148 fans at the Division I state championship game on Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. The Eagles (15-1) won their fifth championship overall and their second in the last four years.

Springfield senior quarterback Te’Sean Smoot rushed for a 9-yard touchdown and went 29-for-43 for 349 yards through the air, including a 20-yard TD pass to junior Anthony Brown, as the Wildcats finished the season 13-2.