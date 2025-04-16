Springfield grad to finish career in Big 12

“Words can’t fully express what my time at CSU has meant to me,” she wrote in a post April 12 announcing she would enter the transfer portal after previously announcing she would play one more year for the Vikings. “From winning a regular season championship last year to making history in the WNIT this season, it’s been an unforgettable journey.”

Thank You CSU ! 💚 pic.twitter.com/aACr3Tl9de — Mickayla Perdue (@Mickyperdue10) April 12, 2025

The 5-foot-7 guard averaged 20 points per game last season for the Vikings and has scored more than 2,000 points in a a college career that also includes stops at Toledo and Glenville State.

She was the Horizon League Newcomer of the Year when she averaged 17.3 points per game in 2024 and followed that up by being named HL Player of the Year this season.

Perdue finished her career at Springfield as the Wildcats’ all-time leading scorer (1,482 points) and 3-point shooter (165).

She is one of more than 1,000 women’s basketball players to enter the transfer portal since the end of the season, a group that includes at least three other area high school graduates.

Cotie McMahon (Centerville) is headed to Mississippi after three seasons as a starter and All-Big Ten guard/forward at Ohio State.

Troy grad Macie Taylor is still in the portal after averaging 7.8 points and 2.7 rebounds last season as a sophomore at Wright State while Bellbrook’s Taylor Scohy entered the portal after a season at Tennessee-Martin.

According to On3.com, 1,390 women’s basketball players had entered the portal as of Tuesday morning, though only 323 had committed to new schools.

Perdue is one of eight players to leave CSU after the Vikings made the semifinals of the WNIT this season.