Springfield OLB announces college decision

Springfield football junior Taj Powell intends to be a West Virginia Mountaineer.

The defensive standout announced Thursday he has verbally committed to WVU from a group of offers that also includes Buffalo, Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Ohio, Temple and Toledo according to 247Sports.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 193 pounds, he was an honorable mention All-GWOC outside linebacker last fall when he made 47 tackles, including seven for loss and 2.5 sacks.

A Rivals.com three-star prospect, Powell also forced two fumbles and recovered four more in his first season with the Wildcats.

He is one of multiple Springfield juniors to have reported receiving NCAA Division I FBS offers so far.

That group also includes All-GWOC defensive tackle Royce Rogers (Buffalo, Kent State), defensive back Sincere Keyes (Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan) and running back/defensive back Deontre Long (Toledo).

