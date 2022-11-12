Springfield routs Centerville to reach fourth straight regional final

With three players out on defense, sophomore end Jackson Heims stepped up with 14 tackles and senior tackle Robert Owens had 12 to often stuff the Elks’ running game.

The flashy stuff, though, that was for the offense. Whatever Springfield play-caller Chris Wallace dials up for Brown can be a touchdown. Throw it deep or throw it short, it’s all worked this season. The catch-and-run was the big play Centerville, playing this deep in the playoffs for the first time since 1991, couldn’t stop.

Schondelmyer, who threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns, didn’t hesitate when Brown was open on two such plays for touchdowns. A 25-yard crossing route on which he ran away from the defense, and a 60-yarder that he caught short, made a move up the sideline with, then cut across the field, outrunning the Elks and getting key blocks from Daylen Bradley and Duncan Bradley. Brown had six catches for 177 yards.

“Springfield did a heck of a job and they executed when they had to execute and they limited their mistakes,” Centerville coach Brent Ullery said. “I’m proud as heck of our kids and how they fought. They’re flat out fighters. What these seniors have done for our program will echo much later than this season.”