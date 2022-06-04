Springfield senior places third in shot put in seated division

COLUMBUS — Springfield High School senior Jadyn Marstella placed third in the shot put in the seated wheelchair division at the state track and field championship on Friday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium.
Marstella’s best throw was 13 feet, 9¾ inches. GlenOak freshman Elena Knowles won the title with a throw of 16-5. Fort Loramie junior Jessica Albers finished second (15-3½). Nine other athletes competed in Marstella’s event.
Marstella finished fourth in the state last year (11-2¾). She is the first para-athlete in Clark County history.
The Ohio High School Athletic Association introduced the seated division to the state championships in 2013.
In the 100-meter dash preliminaries Friday, Fort Loramie junior Jessica Albers finished second (23.88 seconds), and Beavercreek freshman Zoe Roll finished 11th (35.92).
