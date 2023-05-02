Springfield’s Aaron Scott Jr., state’s top-ranked player, shares latest on recruitment

That also includes Notre Dame, where head coach Marcus Freeman has made an impression thanks in no small part to his status as being a former GWOC athlete himself.

“That’s my guy,” Scott said. “He grew up in Dayton. Actually he went to our rival school. I wouldn’t call it a rival because we don’t lose to them. They just look at us like a rival, but Wayne, Huber Heights. He went down there and I feel like that just brings us closer. He’s from where we’re from and I feel like we’ve got a deep connection for real.”

As for Michigan, Scott said the point man for recruiting is defensive backs coach and co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale.

“Coach Clink, that’s my guy. He checks up on me all the time,” Scott said. “Them and O State probably talk to me the most of all the schools. He talks to me about not just football but life after football and all that. I feel like if I went there, I’d definitely get paid there for sure.”

Ohio State has cornerbacks coach and secondary coach Tim Walton working to keep Scott close to home along with head coach Ryan Day.

“They’re my guys for real. They check up on me all the time, give me a call all the time,” Scott said. “I talk to coach Day like every other day. I talk to coach Walton like every day. He checks up on me and we talk about a lot outside of football, too.”

If he is leaning in any particular direction, Scott did not let it be known Monday.

He plans to make official visits next month then announce a decision prior to the start of his senior season.

He has not locked in all of his visits, but he said Ohio State and Michigan will each get one for certain.

With so many strong options — also including Tennessee, Oregon and Penn State, among many others — Scott’s final choice will come down to relationships.

That’s where his official visits figure to be important.

“Really getting to spend time with all the coaches and getting to interact with the other commits and other recruits, talk to them about some things,” Scott said of his goal for the summer when it comes to making a final decision. “But really just see how everybody interacts with people, see who I get along with. See who I feel I can win a natty with for real.”