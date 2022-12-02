Springfield vs. Lakewood St. Edward: What to know about tonight’s state championship game

Direction for fans: According to the OHSAA, the “Estimated distance is 241 miles with a driving time of 3 hours and 44 minutes. Travel North on I-71 to U.S. Rt. 30 (Exit 176). Remain on Rt. 30 to I-77 North. Follow I-77 N. Detour to Exit 106 (13 St. N.W.) Turn left onto 13 St. N.W. At the 2 traffic signal turn right (Broad Ave. N.W.). Travel North approximately ½ mile, then turn right onto 17 St. N.W. to the the designated school parking lot. NO TAILGATING, NO ALCOHOL, NO RV’S, ONE VEHICLE GETS ONE STALL AT THE SCHOOL PARKING LOT. Note: Limited paid parking ($10.00 cash only) is available at the school parking lot. If the school lot is filled, there will be some paid parking in the adjacent neighborhoods, but strictly at the homeowners discretion. PARKING IS PROHIBITED ON CITY STREETS. VEHICLES WILL BE TOWED.”

Championship history: Springfield is making its eight playoff appearance, fourth final four appearance and second championship game appearance. It has not won a state title. ... St. Edward is making its 28th playoff appearance, its 12th final four appearance and its ninth championship game appearance. It won state titles in 2010, 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2021. It beat Springfield 23-13 in the state championship game last season.

Path to the final: Springfield beat Olentangy Orange 35-7, Fairmont 21-0, Centerville 42-14, Olentangy Liberty 35-7 and Cincinnati Moeller 28-24. ... St. Edward beat Stow-Munroe Falls 49-6, Jackson 42-0, Saint Ignatius 28-7, Mentor 27-0 and Gahanna Lincoln 31-7.

Regular-season summary: Springfield lost only to Kettering Fairmont, 24-21, on Sept. 23 in the regular season. St. Edward suffered its only loss on Sept. 16: 31-28 at Massillon Washington.

Coaches: This is Maurice Douglass’ ninth season in Springfield. He’s 73-33. The program was 23-40 in the six seasons prior to his arrival. Douglass coached Trotwood-Madison to a state championship in 2011. ... This is Tom Lombardo’s eighth season at St. Edward. He’s 90-15 and coached the program to state championships in 2015, 2018 and 2021. Prior to that, he coached Medina Highland for eight seasons and was 61-29 with five Division II playoff appearances and a run to the state semifinals in 2013. Lombardo also coached Lake Catholic to a state title in 2001.

About Springfield: Quarterback Bryce Schondelmyer leads the offense with 47 touchdown passes and 316 passing yards per game. Anthony Brown has 20 touchdown catches and 1,543 yards receiving. Daylen Bradley has 90 receptions for 1,300 yards and 12 touchdowns. Jaivian Norman leads the defense with 124 tackles, including 20 for a loss, while Aaron Scott has five interceptions.

About St. Edward: Quarterback Casey Bullock has thrown 18 touchdown passes and six interceptions. He has thrown for 1,770 yards and rushed for 932. ... Marvin Bell leads the rushing attack with 1,707 yards and 25 touchdowns. ... Kyan Mason has 43 receptions for 634 yards with seven touchdowns. ... Wyatt Gedeon leads the defense with 121 tackles.