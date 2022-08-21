Springfield’s season opener cancelled because of weather

The wait continued. Then the lightning continued, even though the rain had slowed to a drizzle. The rules call for a 30-minute delay after every lightning strike, and it kept coming, resetting the clock time and time again.

Finally, at 9:16 p.m., Springfield’s season-opening game against Saint Ignatius was cancelled. At that point, if the lightning had stopped, which it hadn’t, the game wouldn’t have started until after 10 p.m. The game will not be made up Sunday because of the distance between the schools — Springfield would have had to drive north on two straight days — and the difficulty of finding a stadium on short notice.