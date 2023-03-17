State basketball: CJ falls to Lutheran West when final shot bounces off the rim

George Washington’s 3-point shot at the buzzer bounced off the rim and Chaminade Julienne lost 56-54 to Rocky River Lutheran West in the Division II state semifinals Friday at UD Arena.
West took a two-point lead with three seconds left and CJ called time with two seconds left. Evan Dickey threw a long pass that Washington caught on the left wing. He got off a clean shot.
Washington finished with 14 points and Dickey 13.
Halftime update
Chaminade Julienne scored twice in the final minute to take a 28-25 halftime lead over Rocky River Lutheran West in the first of two Division II semifinals Friday at UD Arena.
The Eagles shot just 36% but made 7 of 8 free throws. They led by as many as six at 14-8, 19-13 and 21-15 before West rallied to a 25-22 lead.
B.B. Washington answered that run for CJ with a 3-pointer and Cal Weatherspoon scored on a fast-break layup on an assist from Evan Dickey to get the lead back at halftime.
Dickey scored eight points, George Washington III seven and B.B. Washington six to lead the Eagles.
Jayson Levis scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter to lead West.
