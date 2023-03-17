State basketball: CJ falls to Lutheran West when final shot bounces off the rim

The Eagles shot just 36% but made 7 of 8 free throws. They led by as many as six at 14-8, 19-13 and 21-15 before West rallied to a 25-22 lead.

B.B. Washington answered that run for CJ with a 3-pointer and Cal Weatherspoon scored on a fast-break layup on an assist from Evan Dickey to get the lead back at halftime.

Dickey scored eight points, George Washington III seven and B.B. Washington six to lead the Eagles.

Jayson Levis scored 10 of his 14 points in the second quarter to lead West.