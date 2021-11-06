State Cross Country: Oakwood standout wins 2nd straight title; Carroll junior wins D-II boys championship

Oakwood senior Grace Hartman did it again.
And she’s got company.
Hartman, a North Carolina State recruit, won her second straight Division II state girls cross country championship Saturday at Fortress Obetz near Columbus. Hartman traversed the 3.1-mile course in 17 minutes, 31.6 seconds. Teammate Bella Butler, a junior, was second in 18:02.6.
In the next race on the course, Carroll junior Jack Agnew won the Division II boys race in 15:31.3. Marlington’s Noah Graham was second in 15:33.8.
Minster dominated the field to win the Division III girls championship. Behind three runners in the top 21, Minster finished with 66 points. Runner-up Liberty Center had 108. Fort Loramie was third. West Liberty-Salem, paced by runner-up Megan Adams, finished fifth.
In the D-III boys race, Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished second in 15:44.7. Fort Loramie finished third in the team standings.
The Division I boys and girls races are still to come this afternoon.
About the Author