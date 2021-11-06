State Cross Country: Oakwood standout wins 2nd straight title; Carroll junior wins D-II boys championship

Minster dominated the field to win the Division III girls championship. Behind three runners in the top 21, Minster finished with 66 points. Runner-up Liberty Center had 108. Fort Loramie was third. West Liberty-Salem, paced by runner-up Megan Adams, finished fifth.

In the D-III boys race, Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished second in 15:44.7. Fort Loramie finished third in the team standings.

The Division I boys and girls races are still to come this afternoon.