State Cross Country: Oakwood standout wins 2nd straight title; Carroll junior wins D-II boys championship

Oakwood senior Grace Hartman won her fourth Division II regional race Saturday in Troy and led her team to the state meet. She will defend her state title next Saturday in Columbus. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Sports
By John Boyle
23 minutes ago

Oakwood senior Grace Hartman did it again.

And she’s got company.

Hartman, a North Carolina State recruit, won her second straight Division II state girls cross country championship Saturday at Fortress Obetz near Columbus. Hartman traversed the 3.1-mile course in 17 minutes, 31.6 seconds. Teammate Bella Butler, a junior, was second in 18:02.6.

In the next race on the course, Carroll junior Jack Agnew won the Division II boys race in 15:31.3. Marlington’s Noah Graham was second in 15:33.8.

Carroll junior Jack Agnew won Division II regional meet Saturday in Troy and led the Patriots to the team title. Jeff Gilbert/CONTRIBUTED

Minster dominated the field to win the Division III girls championship. Behind three runners in the top 21, Minster finished with 66 points. Runner-up Liberty Center had 108. Fort Loramie was third. West Liberty-Salem, paced by runner-up Megan Adams, finished fifth.

In the D-III boys race, Anna’s Hayden Schmidt finished second in 15:44.7. Fort Loramie finished third in the team standings.

The Division I boys and girls races are still to come this afternoon.

