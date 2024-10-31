State cross country preview: Lakota West senior among top area contenders

The state cross country championships take place Saturday at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park in Obetz on the south side of Columbus.
Here’s everything you need to know about the meets:
Race times
• The Division III boys race starts at 10 a.m. Following that are: D-III girls, 10:45 a.m.; D-III awards, 11:15 a.m.; D-II boys, noon.; D-II girls, 12:45 p.m.; D-II awards, 1:15 p.m.; D-I boys, 2 p.m.; D-I girls, 2:45 p.m.; and D-I awards, 3:15 p.m.
AREA TEAMS TO WATCH
D-I boys
• Centerville finished third in the regional meet at Troy behind Mason and Little Miami. The Elks finished 15th at state last year.
• Beavercreek finished fifth at the regional meet, earning the final team qualifying spot for the state meet. It was 19th at state last year.
D-I girls
• Talawanda finished first at the regional meet.
• Lakota West finished third at the regional meet. It placed eighth at state last year.
• Centerville finished fifth at the regional meet.
D-II boys
• West Liberty-Salem won the regional championship in Troy with two top-10 finishes. It finished fourth in D-III last year.
• Versailles finished second at the regional. It was fifth in D-III at state last year.
D-II girls
• Oakwood won a D-II regional championship in Troy last weekend. It finished seventh at the state meet last season.
• Waynesville finished second in the Troy regional. It finished sixth at state last year.
• Carroll finished third in the D-II regional. It finished 17th at state last year.
D-III boys
• Botkins won the regional meet at Troy. It finished 10th at state last year.
• Cedarville finished second at the regional meet. It was 14th at state last year.
• Russia placed third at the regional.
• Emmanuel Christian was fourth at the regional.
D-III girls
• Minster won the regional meet at Tiffin and is the defending state champion.
• West Liberty-Salem placed third in the Troy regional. It finished third at state last year.
• Mechanicsburg finished third at the Pickerington regional.
AREA ATHLETES TO WATCH
D-I girls
• Evelyn Prodoehl, Lakota West senior: She won the D-I state championship last year by 27.7 seconds with a time of 17:23.8. She won the regional championship at Troy last weekend and has the fifth-best qualifying time this year (17:45.97).
• Lucia Rodbro, Talawanda senior: She finished second at the regional meet (18:18.08). She placed 11th at state last year and has the 11th-best qualifying time this year.
• Ava Shepherd, Lakota West junior: She finished third at the regional and has the 12th-best qualifying time.
D-I boys
• Landon Kimmel, Tippecanoe junior: He won the regional meet in Troy (14:58.88) and has the top qualifying time entering the state meet.
• Kasem Kaheal, Centerville senior: He finished third in the Troy regional (15:23.18) and has the sixth-best time entering the state meet.
* Noah Burgh, Piqua senior: He finished fourth at the regional (15:25.77) and has the seventh-best qualifying time.
D-II girls
• Anna Thurman, Carroll junior: She placed fourth at the regional (19:05.67).
• Ruby Gross, Carroll senior: She finished fifth at the regional (19:09.54).
• Ruby Clark, Greenon sophomore: She was sixth at the regional (19:17.28).
D-II boys
•Jackson Spitzer, Versailles sophomore: He finished second in the Troy regional (15:47.45) and has the ninth-best qualifying time.
• Cameron Lindsay, Oakwood junior: He was fourth at the regional (15:58.83) and has the 15th-best qualifying time.
• Asher Knox, West Liberty-Salem senior: He finished fifth at the regional ( 15:59.74) and has the 17th-best qualifying time.
D-III boys
• Bennett Lehman, Ansonia: He won the regional meet in Troy (15:52.93) and has the eighth-best qualifying time.
• Mason Ayers, Coldwater senior: He finished eighth at the Tiffin regional (16:11.20) and has the 16th-best qualifying time.
• Beckett Negley, Mechanisburg junior: He finished sixth in the Pickerington regional (16:13.04)
D-III girls
• Caroline Hamilton, Legacy Christian senior: She won the regional meet in Troy (18:10.41) and has the best qualifying time entering the state meet. She finished 26th at state last year.
• Maria Niekamp, Minster junior: She finished second at the Tiffin regional (18:39.95). She was 21st at state last year.
• Claire Bohman, Minster sophomore: She finished fourth at the regional (18:46.43) and has the 10th-best qualifying time. She placed 46th at state last year.
About the Author