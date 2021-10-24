State Tennis: Centerville doubles team wins Division I crown; Eaton sweeps Division II titles

One year earlier, the Elks doubles team fell short in the title match. That loss was all the motivation Owen and Hinshaw needed.

“Their groundstrokes are better this year, their net play is much crisper, and they were more coachable this year,” Long said.

Caption Centerville's Clara Owen (left) and Caroline Hinshaw won the Division I state doubles championship Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

The Centerville duo was tested early as they faced Magnificat’s Audrey and Natalie Smitek in the semifinals. The Elks lost to the Blue Streaks team in a third-set tiebreaker six weeks earlier. This time, it was Owen and Hinshaw who came out on top, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3, to advance to the D-I state doubles final for the second time in as many years.

Owen and Hinshaw split duties at first and second singles for most of the regular season but were ready to go at doubles as soon as tournament season got underway.

“They’re used to each other and are usually attached at the hip,” Long said. “They enjoy being with each other and it shows.”

The win Saturday marked the first girls state doubles title for the Elks since 1997.

Division II

There was a lot of tournament hardware heading home with the Hitchcock family Saturday.

It was a repeat for Eaton’s Macy Hitchcock as the junior claimed the Division II state singles title for the second straight year. Hitchcock beat Alexis Nyborg of Pepper Pike Orange, 6-1, 6-2, in the championship match.

“It was as cool, maybe better, the second time,” Macy said with a smile. “I showed everyone I really earned it.”

Not to be outdone, little sister Mallory and partner Grace Murphy handled the D-II doubles competition. Murphy, a senior, and Hitchcock, a freshman, beat Kate and Ally Mills, of Hathaway Brown School, 6-2 6-1, for the D-II doubles title.

Caption Eaton's Grace Murphy (right) and Mallory Hitchcock won the Division II state doubles title Saturday at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Having a two-time state champion for a big sister provided some added motivation for Mallory.

“It definitely helped me a little bit, now no one can say you’re just Macy’s little sister,” she said.

It was truly a family affair as their dad John Hitchcock is the Eaton tennis coach.

“Tennis is a small world, but we’ve worked hard to make Eaton tennis relevant,” John said.

Alter senior Grace Lampman wrapped up her high school tennis career with a third-place finish in the D-II singles competition. Lampman defeated Elena Fleming, Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 6-4, 6-2.