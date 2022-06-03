State track: Fort Loramie boys win championship in 4x800 relay

“That was exciting,” Colten said, “and it just kind of showed us your time will come. Sure enough, it paid off.”

Colten ran at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium as a freshman in 2019. There was no state meet in 2020 because of the pandemic. The Division III meet was held at Westerville North High School last year.

The other three members of the relay had not competed at this venue.

“This place is awesome,” Collin said. “I’m so glad they brought it back here. Being at a smaller school last year, it just didn’t bring the same vibe that this place has.”

Fort Loramie's Colten Gasson, left, takes the baton from Trey Ranly for the final leg of the 4x800 relay in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. Fort Loramie won the event. David Jablonski/Staff