State track: Mullen wins third title in high jump

“That was a little nerve-wracking,” Mullen said. “I’ve never pulled that one before. But I’m glad I overcame it and pulled through. I just separated myself from the other girls and tried to calm myself down. It worked out. I moved my steps back a little bit, and that worked very well.”

Mullen won the state title with a leap of 5-7 as a freshman in 2019. Last year she won the championship by clearing 5-10¼.

Mullen will compete for the University of Kentucky next year, and coach Mark Klopfenstein, who has coached her since she was in seventh grade and known her since she was a baby, will be sad to see her go. He had a big hug for her after she clinched the championship and another after her final jump. He broke down when he was asked after the event what it meant to coach her.

“She’s just a special girl, a special athlete,” he said.

Combined Shape Caption Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski Combined Shape Caption Catholic Central's Mallory Mullen competes in the high jump in the Division III state track championship on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus. David Jablonski/Staff Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

