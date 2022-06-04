State track: Oakwood girls defend championship in Division II

Hartman bounced back in the 3,200, winning that event for the third time in her high school career. Only the pandemic, which caused the cancellation of the 2020 season, prevented her from making it a clean sweep. Butler finished second in the 3,200 (10:48.75).

Hartman finished this 3,200 in 10:43.97, her best time in the three state races she has won. She won the 2019 race as a freshman in 10:56.35. Last year, she won in 10:48.50.

Hartman and Butler turned around after racing in the 3,200 to help Oakwood score more points about 15 minutes later in the 4x400.

“Just a lot of determination,” Oakwood coach Mark Stiver said. “It’s just a lot of hard work and a lot of talent. It all came together. It’s great for the kids. It wasn’t a one-year fluke or anything like that.”

Here are more local results from the Division II championships:

GIRLS

100: Jadyn Haywood, Chaminade Julienne, second, 11.75.

4x200 relay: Chaminade Julienne (Airreana Clark, Brooke Haywood, Cayden Turner and Haywood), eighth, 1:45.75.

4x100 relay: Chaminade Julienne (Jakala Fletcher, Airreana Clark, Cayden Turner and Haywood), ninth, 51.65.

300 hurdles: Leeyah Samuels, Northridge, seventh, 48.85.

200: Haywood, Chaminade Julienne, second, 24.28.

4x400 relay: Oakwood (Ellerie Nye, Butler, Almoney and Hartman), fourth, 3:57.15.

3,200: Hartman, Oakwood, first, 10:43.97; Butler, Oakwood, second, 10:48.75; and Audrey DeSantis, Shawnee, fourth, 10:56.61;

Long jump: Ashley Jones, Versailles, 12th, 16-2.

Shot put: Lyza Forson, Urbana, 15th, 36-7.

Pole vault: Tru Buddenberg, Greenon, fourth, 11-6.

BOYS

400: Jack Osborne, Versailles, ninth, 50.70.

High jump: Josh Martin, Eaton, fourth, 6-5; and Logan Saylor, West LIberty-Salem, 11th, 6-2.