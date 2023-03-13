State wrestling: Two local schools, several boys, girls win championships

Placing for the Panthers were Myles Johnson (190) in third place, Conner Kleinberg (150) in fourth, Matt Kowalski (175) in sixth, and Jack Hoffman (165) and Aidan Weimer (215) in eighth.

Other area individual runners-up were Vandalia Butler’s Noah Moreland (120) in Division II and Miami East’s Cooper Shore (120), Greeneview’s Ashtan Hendricks (138) and Preble Shawnee’s Brayden Doran (157) in Division III.

Troy Christian placed eighth in the Division III team standings with 47 points.

Lakewood St. Edward continue its dominance in Division I with its eighth straight title and 36th overall.

Girls state meet

In the first OHSAA-sponsored girls tournament, Kira Cole (115) of Miami East, Cassia Zammitt (130) of Miamisburg and Eve Matt (140) of Greeneview won individual state titles.

Girls who finished as runner-up were Averi Wiley (100) of Piqua, Lacie Knick (120) of Northmont, Sophia Rohrs (140) of Lebanon and Lexi Fornshell (145) of Lebanon.

Sidney’s Josie Davis (125) won state the past three years when the tournament was sponsored by the state coaches association. She was denied a fourth state title Sunday when she was called for an illegal move in her semifinal match and disqualified. She won the the third-place match with a pin in 34 seconds.

Greeneview and Lebanon tied for fifth place with 49 points. Harrison won the team crown with 97 points.

Boys state placers

Division I: 126 pounds–Jayden Cochran, Miamisburg, 8th. 150–Conner Kleinberg, Springboro, 4th; Flint Guerra, Lebanon, 7th. 165–Jack Hoffman, Springboro, 8th. 175–Matt Kowalski, Springboro, 6th; Ferman Mirzaev, Fairmont, 8th. 190–Myles Johnson, Springboro, 3rd. 215–Aidan Weimer, Springboro, 8th. 285–Abel Ngoh, Miamisburg, 6th.

Division II: 106 pounds–Jake Landis, Graham, 8th. 120–Noah Moreland, Vandalia Butler, 2nd; Colt Ryan, Graham, 3rd. 132–Brogan Tucker, Graham, 1st; Parker Lee, Vandalia Butler, 7th. 138–Hayden Hughes, Graham, 2nd. 144–Bryce Kohler, Graham, 3rd. 150–Eli Jacks, Graham, 2nd. 157–Luke James, Graham, 3rd. 165–Gunner Cramblett, Graham, 1st. 285–Jeffrey Blair, Chaminade Julienne, 5th.

Division III: 106 pounds–Kyle Schroer, Troy Christian, 5th. 113–Eli Campbell, Legacy Christian, 2nd. 120–Cooper Shore, Miami East, 2nd; Nathan Attisano, Legacy Christian, 5th. 126–Dillon Campbell, Legacy Christian, 1st; Jason Shaffer, Troy Christian, 4th. 132–Chase Vanderhorst, Covington, 5th; Evan Wilcox, Valley View, 8th. 138–Ashtan Hendricks. Greeneview, 2nd; Brayden Brown, Legacy Christian, 3rd. 144–Boede Campbell, Legacy Christian, 2nd. 150–Luke Dolan, Brookville, 5th. 157–Brayden Doran, Preble Shawnee, 2nd; Ethan Cooper, Legacy Christian, 3rd. 175–Connor Havill, Troy Christian, 3rd; Kane Epperley, Versailles, 6th; Riley Stevenson, Preble Shawnee, 7th; Austin Sellers, Dayton Christian, 8th. 190–Ronnie Thomas, Mechanicsburg, 4th. 215–Zane Hitchcock, Mechanicsburg, 5th. 285–Dustin Winner, Miami East, 7th; Cohen Hickman, Greeneview, 8th.

Girls state placers

100 pounds–Averi Wiley, Piqua, 2nd. 110–Molly Luebke, Brookville, 3rd. 115–Kira Cole, Miami East, 1st. 120–Lacie Knick, Northmont, 2nd. 125–Josie Davis, Sidney, 3rd; Andi Addis, Lebanon, 8th. 130–Cassia Zammitt, Miamisburg, 1st; Emma Hanrahan, Tippecanoe, 5th. 135–Rylee Gust, Springboro, 6th; Kelsey King, Lakota West, 7th. 140–Eve Matt, Greeneview, 1st; Sophia Rohrs, Lebanon, 2nd. 145–Lexi Fornshell, Lebanon, 2nd; Caroline Klawon, Eaton, 3rd. 155–Madison Jeffers, Tri-County North, 6th. 235–Kate Fenton, Lakota West, 4th; Karlie Harlow, Greeneview, 5th.