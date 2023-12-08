Status of Dayton-UNLV game still up in the air

On Friday afternoon, UD sent an update to fans about the status of the game.

“We continue to allow UNLV to focus on their students and campus community,” UD announced. “We are working with UNLV to determine whether the game will be rescheduled or postponed to a future season. Once the path forward is determined, we will communicate with our fans. At that time, we will also share information about ticketing. Thanks for your patience and understanding as UNLV remembers and honors the victims.”

Dayton plays Troy at 2 p.m. Saturday at UD Arena. UNLV will return to action with a home game against Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

According to a source, if Dayton and UNLV do play this season, it would most likely be after Christmas. Dayton does not have a game between Dec. 20 when it plays Oakland and Dec. 30 when it plays Longwood. UNLV plays Dec. 21 and not again until Dec. 31.