Status of Dayton’s game against Richmond in question

Dayton (10-4, 6-3) is scheduled to play preseason favorite Richmond (10-4, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena. Richmond has not made a decision on that game but announced Sunday the postponement of a home game Tuesday against George Mason “in response to Sunday’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.”

Richmond also paused all basketball activities for the third time this season. The last time that happened on Jan. 12, it did not play again until Jan. 23.