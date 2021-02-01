Status of Dayton’s game against Richmond in question

The Dayton Flyers could see another Atlantic 10 Conference game postponed this week.
Dayton (10-4, 6-3) is scheduled to play preseason favorite Richmond (10-4, 4-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at UD Arena. Richmond has not made a decision on that game but announced Sunday the postponement of a home game Tuesday against George Mason “in response to Sunday’s COVID-19 testing and contact tracing.”
Richmond also paused all basketball activities for the third time this season. The last time that happened on Jan. 12, it did not play again until Jan. 23.
Richmond also saw its previous game against Saint Louis postponed Friday because of “COVID-19 concerns raised by the Saint Louis medical staff.”
One month into the A-10 season, only Rhode Island (9-9, 6-5) has played all its scheduled games. Saint Louis (7-2, 0-1) has played only one conference game. Dayton has seen only one game postponed: a Jan. 17 home game against George Washington. No makeup date for that game has been announced.
Counting the Richmond vs. George Mason game on Tuesday, there have been 20 A-10 games postponed since Dec. 30. Eight of those have involved Saint Louis. There have been 54 games played.
The A-10 has not announced how it will handle seeding for the conference tournament if all teams haven’t played an equal number of games.