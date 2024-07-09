Stebbins to name gym after beloved longtime coach

“Ron’s unwavering commitment to excellence and ability to inspire those around him have left a lasting legacy that will continue to influence future generations,” the school district said in a news release. “The decision to name the gym in his honor reflects our community’s deep appreciation for his lifelong dedication to enriching the lives of others.”

A ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the gym is scheduled for Aug. 3 at 12:30 p.m. All members of the community are invited to join in celebrating and remembering the changes he helped bring to the district.

Coleman spent 21 years in the Mad River school district and also mentored students at Middletown, Bellbrook and Central State during his educational career.

After attending Greenfield McClain High School and Wilmington College, he earned his masters’ from Antioch College.

He later served as an assistant football coach at Middletown, the head baseball coach and a basketball assistant at Bellbrook then coached basketball at Central State before coaching basketball and baseball at Stebbins.

Coleman, whose son Kurt was a star safety at Ohio State and spent 10 years in the NFL, also worked to bring awareness to male breast cancer, a disease that afflicted him first in 2006 and again last year.