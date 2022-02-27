Hamburger icon
Stivers grad wins pair of Big Ten indoor track titles for Buckeyes

Tyler Johnson, a Stivers High School grad and Ohio State University redshirt sophomore, placed 12th in the 400 meters (45.70) during the NCAA D-I national track and field championships at Austin, Texas, earlier this month. OSU CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

By Jeremy P. Kelley
Ohio State senior Tyler Johnson won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes Saturday at the Big Ten indoor track and field championships at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

Johnson, who was a high school state champion at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton, dominated both races, winning the 400 meters in 45.31 seconds, and the 200 in 20.76.

One of Johnson’s high school rivals, Meadowdale grad Wayne Lawrence Jr., also made the final in both of those races at the Big Ten finals. Lawrence, a junior at the University of Iowa, placed third in the 400 at 46.09 and sixth in the 200 at 21.10.

Lawrence’s Iowa squad won the Big Ten men’s team title, while Ohio State finished second.

Jeremy Kelley covers K-12 education issues for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30 years.

