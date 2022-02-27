Stivers grad wins pair of Big Ten indoor track titles for Buckeyes

Ohio State senior Tyler Johnson won both the 200- and 400-meter dashes Saturday at the Big Ten indoor track and field championships at Spire Institute in Geneva, Ohio.
Johnson, who was a high school state champion at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton, dominated both races, winning the 400 meters in 45.31 seconds, and the 200 in 20.76.
One of Johnson’s high school rivals, Meadowdale grad Wayne Lawrence Jr., also made the final in both of those races at the Big Ten finals. Lawrence, a junior at the University of Iowa, placed third in the 400 at 46.09 and sixth in the 200 at 21.10.
Lawrence’s Iowa squad won the Big Ten men’s team title, while Ohio State finished second.
In Other News
1
Boys basketball: Meadowdale reaches district finals for first time...
2
Beavercreek boys win Division I swim state championship
3
Former Wright State star Love finds good fit as G League player
4
NFL Combine: What to know about the Ohio State players who will...
5
NFL Combine: Who are some of the top prospects at Bengals’ positions of...
About the Author