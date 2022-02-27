Stivers grad wins pair of Big Ten indoor track titles for Buckeyes

Johnson, who was a high school state champion at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton, dominated both races, winning the 400 meters in 45.31 seconds, and the 200 in 20.76.

One of Johnson’s high school rivals, Meadowdale grad Wayne Lawrence Jr., also made the final in both of those races at the Big Ten finals. Lawrence, a junior at the University of Iowa, placed third in the 400 at 46.09 and sixth in the 200 at 21.10.