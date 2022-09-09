Strong pitching leads Dragons past Lugnuts

In the top of the ninth, the Dragons loaded the bases with one out on a pair of walks sandwiched around a Justice Thompson single, and Trautwein delivered a sacrifice fly to bring in Michel Triana to make it 3-1.

Dragons starter Julian Aguiar, making just his second Midwest League start, bounced back after a rough first outing last week to toss five strong innings. He allowed four hits and an unearned run with two walks and six strikeouts.

Owen Holt replaced Aguiar to start the sixth and began a succession of four Dragons relievers who each pitched a scoreless inning. After Holt worked the sixth, Braxton Roxby pitched the seventh, Jake Gozzo tossed the eighth, and Vin Timpanelli hurled the ninth. Lansing did not advance a runner past second base against any of the four Dayton relievers. Roxby (3-0) was credited with the win, while Timpanelli earned his second save, striking out three batters in the ninth inning.