Stroud passes Buckeyes to early lead over Arkansas State

Arkansas State countered with an 11-play, 56-yard drive that resulted in a field goal and was heavily dependent on Ohio State penalties. The Buckeyes kept the drive alive with a personal foul on a punt — Teradja Mitchell was flagged for trying to jump over the punter’s protectors — and later a pass interference flag on Denzel Burke.

Dominic Zvada got the Red Wolves on the board with a 29-yard field goal.

They were quickly down two scores, though, as Ohio State needed just four plays to answer. Stroud’s 45-yard fade pass to Harrison put the Buckeyes deep in ASU territory, and Henderson capped the drive with an 8-yard run up the middle for a touchdown.

Ohio State added a 24-yard field goal by Noah Ruggles before Arkansas State followed that with a pair of Zvada field goals, first from 38 yards and then from 34.

Ohio State got those points back and one more quickly as Stroud connected with Harrison on a deep fade pass for another touchdown that made it 24-9. Miyan Williams got that drive going with a 25-yard run.