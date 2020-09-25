Suspended Reds broadcaster Brennaman resigns

“The Reds respect Thom Brennaman’s decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community," Reds CEO Bob Castellini said. "The Brennaman family has been an intrinsic part of the Reds history for nearly fifty years. We sincerely thank Thom for bringing the excitement of Reds baseball to millions of fans during his years in the booth. And, we appreciate the warm welcome Thom showed our fans at Redsfest and on the Reds Caravan. He is a fantastic talent and a good man who remains part of the Reds family forever. We wish him well.”

Brennaman, the longtime television voice of the Reds on Fox Sports Ohio, made the comment when he thought he wasn’t on the air during the first game of a doubleheader Aug. 19 in Kansas City. He apologized during the second game.

“I made a comment earlier tonight that I guess went out over the air that I am deeply ashamed of,” Brennaman said. "If I have hurt anyone out there, I can’t say how much I say from the bottom of my heart I am so very, very sorry. I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. … I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again. I don’t know if it’s going to be for the Reds. I don’t know if it’s going to be for my bosses at FOX. I’m going to apologize for the people who sign my paycheck, for the Reds, for Fox Sports Ohio, for the people I work with, for anybody I’ve offended her tonight. I can’t begin to tell you how deeply sorry I am.

“That is not who I am and never has been, and I’d like to think I have some people that can back that up. I am very very sorry, and I beg for your forgiveness. Jim Day will take you the rest of the way home.”