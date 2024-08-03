Tanner grand slam leads Dragons past Lugnuts

The Dragons scored single runs in the third and fourth innings to take a 2-1 lead over the Lugnuts. Run-scoring singles by Ethan O’Donnell in the third and Cade Hunter in the fourth produced the runs. Lansing scored in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.

The Dragons took the lead for good in the seventh. Hunter reached on a bunt single to start the inning, advanced to second on the same play on a throwing error by the pitcher, went to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Carter Graham to make it 3-2.

In the bottom of the seventh, Lansing produced a serious threat, putting runners at second and third with two outs, but Dayton’s Easton Sikorski entered the game from the bullpen to get the final out of the inning and hold the lead.

In the eighth, the Dragons loaded the bases on a walk to Hector Rodriguez followed by singles by Cam Collier and Leo Balcazar. Logan Tanner followed with a grand slam home run to left field to give the Dragons a commanding 7-2 lead.

Sikorski tossed scoreless baseball over the final two innings for his first save.

Dragons starting pitcher Jose Franco worked 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts to lower his earned run average to 2.94.

Hunter was 3 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI. Collier had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. O’Donnell had two hits including a triple.

Collier is batting .467 over his last eight games, going 14 for 30 with two home runs and four doubles.