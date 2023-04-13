Tecumseh grad Brubaker will miss season after undergoing Tommy John surgery

Brubaker, 29, debuted with the Pirates in the 60-game pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He is 9-28 with a 4.99 ERA in 61 starts over three seasons. Last season, he was 3-12 with a 4.69 ERA in 28 starts.

Dr. Keith Meister performed the surgery to reconstruct Brubaker’s ulnar collateral ligament. He’s projected to return to full Major League competition in 14-16 months.