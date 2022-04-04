Tecumseh grad Brubaker will start Opening Day for Pirates

““I was like, ‘Yeah, give me the ball, let’s go,’” Brubaker told reporters. “It was kind of a speechless moment, really. I didn’t know how to react. I wanted to jump through the ceiling, but at the same time, it’s like, ‘All right, make sure you know what you’re doing. Don’t get too far ahead of yourself.’ I was kind of speechless and in awe in that moment.”

Brubaker will make his first start of the 2022 season at the same stadium where he made his big-league debut in 2020. That start came in an empty stadium during the 60-game pandemic-shortened season. Brubaker was 1-3 with a 4.94 ERA in 11 starts that season.

Brubaker, a sixth-round pick in the 2015 draft who pitched three seasons for the Akron Zips after graduating from Tecumseh, spent five seasons in the minor leagues before reaching the Pirates.

“When you go out and you actually have a clear sight of what you’re wanting to work on in the offseason, or even in Spring Training, the hard work pays off when a moment like this comes,” Brubaker said.