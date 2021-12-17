Tennessee Tech at Wright State: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

John Pelphrey is 15-52 in third year at Tennessee Tech. He went 80-67 in five years at South Alabama, reaching the NCAA in 2006 and NIT in 2007. He then went to Arkansas and went 69-59 in four years before being fired in 2011.

Probable Wright State starters

Name Ht. Class Pos. Avg.

A.J. Braun 6-9 Fr. C 7.5

Grant Basile 6-9 Jr. F 17.9

Tanner Holden 6-6 Jr. G 18.9

Tim Finke 6-6 Jr. G 8.7

Trey Calvin 6-0 Jr. G 12.2

Probable Tennessee Tech starters

Daniel Ramsey 6-9 So. F 6.7

Shannon Goldman 6-10 Sr. F 4.6

Diante Wood 6-4 So. G 6.1

Keishawn Davidson 6-2 So. G 12.1

Jr. Clay 6-0 Jr. G 12.2

About Wright State: The Raiders are 306th out of 358 teams in the NET computer rankings. Last year, they had the best rating in the Horizon League by about 100 spots, finishing 75th. The new favorite in the conference? Oakland, which is 7-3 with a road win over Oklahoma State, is 61st. No other league team is in the top 180. … The Raiders were leading the HL in free-throw shooting before a 7-of-12 showing against Akron dropped them to second at 78%. ... The falloff in their rebounding has been dramatic. They’re 11th in the league at minus-4.0 per game. Last season, they were sixth nationally at plus-9.3. … The Raiders were a couple of defensive stops away against Akron from holding their first opponent under one point per possession since facing Division-II Lake Erie in the opener. The Zips scored 66 points in 62 possessions (1.065).

About Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles, who are on a five-game losing streak, went 5-22, 9-22 and 8-23 the last three seasons, failing to qualify for the Ohio Valley Conference tourney each year. … They returned 10 players from 2020-21 and have five Division-I transfers, including Wood (Alabama), Ramsey (Xavier) and Momoudou Diarra (Cincinnati), a 6-9 junior sub who is the team’s second-leading rebounder (5.1) and third-leading scorer (8.5). … They were picked eighth in the league preseason poll. … Jr. Clay was named all-conference last season after finishing second in scoring with a 17.4 average. … The Eagles, who are 265th in the NET ratings, have two defeats to ranked teams: Memphis (89-65) and Tennessee (80-69).

Next game: The Raiders conclude non-league play with a game at North Carolina State at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the ACC Network Extra. They’ll kick off a stretch of 20 straight league games after that with a visit from Milwaukee on Thursday, Dec. 30.