The Basketball Tournament: Dayton will play Marquette alumni team in second round

* No. 1 The Money Team 71, No. 8 Athletics Miami 67: Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette scored 29 points for The Money Team, which trailed 61-55 with under five minutes to play. Former Rhode Island star Xavier Munford hit the Elam Ending shot, a 3-pointer.

• No. 3 Red Scare 75, No. 6 CitiTeam 70: Darrell Davis scored 15 points to the Red Scare to its fourth straight first-round victory. Jordan Sibert hit the Elam Ending shot, a short jumper.

• No. 4 Men of Mackey 76, No. 5 Mid American Unity 58: Kelsey Barlow, who played three seasons at Purdue (2009-12) and one season at Illinois-Chicago, scored 22 points for Men of Mackey. Luis Jacobo, who played one season at Stetson and two at Purdue Fort Wayne, hit the Elam Ending shot, a layup.

No. 2 Golden Eagles 77, Ohio 1804 72: The Marquette alums improved to 23-5 in the tournament. They won it all in 2020, beating the Red Scare 79-70 in the semifinals. The Golden Eagles played at UD Arena last year, too, losing to eventual champion Boeheim’s Army in the quarterfinals.

In this game, the Golden Eagles took control with a 17-0 run in the second quarter. They took a 68-53 lead into the Elam Ending but watched Ohio 1804 get as close as three points before a shot by former Oregon forward Elgin Cook ended the game. Darius Johnson-Odom, who played for Marquette from 2009-12, led the team with 19 points.