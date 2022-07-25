dayton-daily-news logo
The Basketball Tournament: Dayton will play Marquette alumni team in second round

The Basketball Tournament: Flyer fans greet Red Scare on July 24, 2022, at UD Arena

Sports
By
25 minutes ago
Red Scare, Golden Eagles played in TBT semifinals in 2020

The top four seeds advanced in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday at UD Arena.

That means the No. 3 seed Red Scare, the Dayton Flyers alumni team, will play No. 2 seed Golden Eagles, a Marquette team, in the second round at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The first game at 7 p.m. Tuesday will match the No. 1 seed, The Money Team, against the No. 4 seed, Men of Mackey, a Purdue team.

Both second-round games will air on ESPN2 as will the Dayton Region final at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Here’s a quick glance at the four first-round games Sunday.

* No. 1 The Money Team 71, No. 8 Athletics Miami 67: Former BYU star Jimmer Fredette scored 29 points for The Money Team, which trailed 61-55 with under five minutes to play. Former Rhode Island star Xavier Munford hit the Elam Ending shot, a 3-pointer.

HIGHLIGHTS: Red Scare beats Citi Team in TBT on July 24, 2022

No. 3 Red Scare 75, No. 6 CitiTeam 70: Darrell Davis scored 15 points to the Red Scare to its fourth straight first-round victory. Jordan Sibert hit the Elam Ending shot, a short jumper.

Explore» PHOTOS: Red Scare vs. CitiTeam

• No. 4 Men of Mackey 76, No. 5 Mid American Unity 58: Kelsey Barlow, who played three seasons at Purdue (2009-12) and one season at Illinois-Chicago, scored 22 points for Men of Mackey. Luis Jacobo, who played one season at Stetson and two at Purdue Fort Wayne, hit the Elam Ending shot, a layup.

No. 2 Golden Eagles 77, Ohio 1804 72: The Marquette alums improved to 23-5 in the tournament. They won it all in 2020, beating the Red Scare 79-70 in the semifinals. The Golden Eagles played at UD Arena last year, too, losing to eventual champion Boeheim’s Army in the quarterfinals.

In this game, the Golden Eagles took control with a 17-0 run in the second quarter. They took a 68-53 lead into the Elam Ending but watched Ohio 1804 get as close as three points before a shot by former Oregon forward Elgin Cook ended the game. Darius Johnson-Odom, who played for Marquette from 2009-12, led the team with 19 points.

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

