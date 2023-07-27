The Basketball Tournament: India Rising upsets Red Scare in first round

The Red Scare suffered their loss in the first round in five appearances in The Basketball Tournament, falling 77-67 to India Rising on Wednesday at UD Arena.

The top seed in the Dayton Region, the UD alumni team fell behind by 15 points in the third quarter and got as a close as four points in the fourth quarter but couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Red Scare fell to 9-5 in the TBT. It lost in the third round in 2019, the semifinals in 2020, the second round in 2021 and the semifinals in 2022.

India Rising, a team made up of players from the “Indian subcontinent and its diaspora,” according the TBT, won a TBT game for the first time. It lost 90-62 to Boeheim’s Army in the first round last year in its debut.

India Rising made 13 of 29 3-pointers (44.8%), while the Red Scare made 9 of 33 (27.3). India Rising had a 40-24 rebounding advantage.

Tajinder Lall led India Rising with 26 points. Jordan Sibert scored 19 for the Red Scare. Scoochie Smith had 12 points. Rodney Chatman had 11.

India Rising will play No. 4 seed Carmen’s Crew in the second round at 8 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.

Earlier games: In the first game Wednesday, No. 2 seed Friday Beers beat No. 7 Athletics Miami 84-72. Aubrey Dawkins, who played for his dad Johnny at Central Florida, scored 21 points for Friday Beers, and Dee Bost, who played at Mississippi State, had 20.

• No. 6 Men of Mackey beat No. 3 Team Colorado 70-68 in the second game. Evan Maxwell, who played at Liberty, led the Purdue alumni team with 14 points. Isaiah Wilkerson, who played at NJIT, made the game-winning Elam Ending shot.

Men of Mackey will play Friday Beers at 6 p.m. Friday at UD Arena.

• Carmen’s Crew beat No. 5 Team Overtime 80-68. Kaleb Wesson scored 16 points.