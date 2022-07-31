dayton-daily-news logo
The Basketball Tournament: Photos from Red Scare vs. Blue Collar U

The Red Scare ran out of steam in the semifinals of The Basketball Tournament, losing 74-69 to Blue Collar U on Saturday at UD Arena.

The Dayton Flyers alumni team won four games in six days and had the lead in the fourth quarter but then gave up a big run and never made a serious push in the fourth.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

