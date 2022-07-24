The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare survives and advances in first round

Darrell Davis, the only member of the Red Scare to play the last four years, led the team with 15 points. He made 2 of 5 3-pointers, including one to start the Elam Ending.

The rest of the Red Scare struggled from 3-point range, combining to make 6 of 30.

Trevor Thompson, a former Ohio State center, scored 11 points for the Red Scare. Sibert scored 10.

Scoochie Smith, playing in the TBT for the first time, led the team with six assists and scored nine points. Ryan Mikesell and Vee Sanford each scored 11.