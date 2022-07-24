BreakingNews
Wounded Clark County deputy evacuated from shooting scene; mobile home catches fire
The Basketball Tournament: Red Scare survives and advances in first round

Jordan Sibert reacts after making game-ending basket for the Red Scare in a victory against CitiTeam in the first round of The Basketball Tournament on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at UD Arena. David Jablonski/Staff

Darrell Davis leads UD alumni team in scoring against CitiTeamn

Jordan Sibert, who knows a thing or two about big shots, lifted the Dayton Flyers alumni team, the Red Scare, with a game-ending shot Sunday in the first round of The Basketball Tournament at UD Arena.

With former Flyers Obi Toppin and Jalen Crutcher sitting behind the bench and current Flyers DaRon Holmes II, Malachi Smith, Mustapha Amzil and Koby Brea in the stands, the Red Scare, seeded third in the six-team Dayton Region, beat No. 6 seed CitiTeam 75-70.

The game ended on a short jump shot by Sibert as Dayton, which entered the Elam Ending with a 67-63 lead, reached the target score of 75.

The Red Scare will play the No. 2 seed Golden Eagles or No. 7 Ohio 1804 in the second round at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The winner of that game will play in the regional final at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The Red Scare led 63-47 in the fourth quarter but gave up a 9-0 run to start the fourth. The CitiTeam got as close as two points, 65-63, just before the Elam Ending began.

Darrell Davis, the only member of the Red Scare to play the last four years, led the team with 15 points. He made 2 of 5 3-pointers, including one to start the Elam Ending.

The rest of the Red Scare struggled from 3-point range, combining to make 6 of 30.

Trevor Thompson, a former Ohio State center, scored 11 points for the Red Scare. Sibert scored 10.

Scoochie Smith, playing in the TBT for the first time, led the team with six assists and scored nine points. Ryan Mikesell and Vee Sanford each scored 11.

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.

