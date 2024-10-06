‘They can’t finish’ -- Social media reacts to Bengals’ devastating loss to Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals were in position to jump back into relevancy in the AFC North.
But late mistakes doomed the Bengals in a disastrous 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s how social media reacted to the loss:
FINAL: Ravens 41, #Bengals 38 (OT)— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 6, 2024
Bengals had no business losing that game. Blew it in every phase.
Defense can't stop a soul. Offense three-and-out. Dropped FG snap.
Recurring issue: They can't finish.
Now 1-4 and their path out looks mighty, mighty steep.
Zac Taylor just lost the Bengals the game…— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 6, 2024
Three straight dives to settle for a 53 yard FG when your pass offense has been firing on all cylinders. Pathetic, weak playcalling. pic.twitter.com/oLXjAlcgi2
Play for a field goal.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 6, 2024
Lose by a field goal.
Let your franchise QB win the game.
the bengals got the ball at the ravens 38 and decided they were going to play for a 55 yard fg and that is literally about as dumb as it gets— Sam Richmond (@samrichmondBR) October 6, 2024
3 runs right up the middle when they have moved the ball at ease all day
i truly cannot even fathom these coaches
Feel like the Bengals could've tried to make it a little easier for their kicker!— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 6, 2024
In my four plus decades of watching Bengals games I’ve seen some pretty terrible coaching decisions, but Zac Taylor’s play calling in overtime had to be the worst I’ve ever seen.— Dan Clasgens (@DanClasgens) October 6, 2024
Bengals have scored 105 points over their last three games.— Mo Egger (@MoEgger) October 6, 2024
They’ve won once.
Zac Taylor needs to lose his job. That’s not even an exaggeration. How do you SETTLE FOR A 53-YARD FIELD GOAL ATTEMPT WHEN JOE BURROW IS YOUR QUARTERBACK?????— Dan (@dannah__montana) October 6, 2024
Horrendous, horrendous decision that is likely the season.
Not even blaming the holder. It was dumb from the go.
Bengals are so stupid— ZIM (@zimwhodey) October 6, 2024
That was some of the worst coaching I’ve ever witnessed in my life.— Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) October 6, 2024
Nevermind the fact that the defense is horrible and the #Bengals FO didn’t do enough on that front, that last sequence from Zac Taylor is the most embarrassing thing I’ve witnessed as a Bengals fan.
FIREABLE.
Problem is this isn’t the first time that kind of decision making has cost the Bengals dearly and it’s going on 6 years.— Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) October 6, 2024
The Bengals play selection in OT was a complete embarrassment. What on Earth was that. Season about to be back on and then…— Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) October 6, 2024
There is 0 reason for them to have lost that game, but the Bengals have fallen to 1-4 and the AFC North feels like a pipe dream.— Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) October 6, 2024
