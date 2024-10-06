‘They can’t finish’ -- Social media reacts to Bengals’ devastating loss to Ravens

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Sports
By
Updated 16 minutes ago
X

The Cincinnati Bengals were in position to jump back into relevancy in the AFC North.

But late mistakes doomed the Bengals in a disastrous 41-38 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Here’s how social media reacted to the loss:

In Other News
1
Bengals blow it in overtime loss to Ravens
2
Dayton basketball: Where do Flyers rank in A-10 in Grant’s tenure?
3
‘They totally outplayed us’ -- Miami loses MAC opener to Toledo, falls...
4
ANALYSIS: 5 takeaways from Ohio State’s win over Iowa
5
Archdeacon: ‘Painful, but necessary’ -- Grants lead second Town Hall...

About the Author