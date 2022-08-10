Thompson leads Dragons past Lugnuts

In the bottom of the seventh, Dayton’s Tyler Callihan led off with a single to left field before Justice Thompson connected on a long opposite field drive that cleared the right field fence to give Dayton a 4-2 lead.

Dragons relievers Myles Gayman and Dennis Boatman combined to shutout the Lugnuts over the final two innings to close out the Dayton win. Gayman (3-0) was credited with the win. He tossed two scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and two strikeouts. Boatman allowed a two-out double in the ninth but notched a game-ending strikeout for his first save.

Reds reliever Art Warren pitched one scoreless inning for the Dragons, working the sixth. He allowed a lead-off double in the inning but retired the next three and stranded the base runner.

Dragons starting pitcher Christian Roa struck out nine batters over five innings, allowing four hits, three walks, and two runs.

Nelson was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Along with Thompson’s home run, the Marte, Triana, and Brian Rey also added doubles.

Notes: The win kept the Dragons full-season record above the .500 mark at 51-50. The Dragons have not seen their full-season record fall under .500 at any time since the end of the 2019 season.