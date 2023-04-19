Three Dragons’ pitchers combine on five-hit shutout

Parks (1-1) set the tone with five scoreless innings, allowing only two baserunners. He surrendered one hit and one walk while striking out four. Benoit went the next two innings, allowing two hits with four strikeouts. Gozzo tossed the last two frames, giving up three hits and a walk but working out of trouble in both innings.

The Dragons took the lead with a three-run third. Justice Thompson started the inning with a double down the left field line and Blake Dunn was hit by a pitch. With one out, Edwin Arroyo lined a sharp single through the middle to drive in Thompson and give the Dragons a 1-0 lead. After Dunn stole third, Mat Nelson walked with two outs to load the bases, and Austin Callahan followed with a line drive single to right field to drive in Dunn and Arroyo and make it 3-0.