dayton-daily-news logo
X

Three Dragons pitch combine on two-hit shutout

Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Pregame fun at the Dayton Dragons game at Day Air Ballpark Wednesday night April 20, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Sports
1 hour ago

Dayton pitchers Joe Boyle, Evan Kravetz, and Carson Rudd combined on a two-hit shutout and Rece Hinds blasted a home run to lead the Dragons to a 4-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday night.

The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games and snapped Fort Wayne’s three-game winning streak. Dayton (12-4) is two games up on Fort Wayne (10-6) in the Midwest League’s East Division.

The Dragons took the lead in the fourth inning when Hinds belted an opposite field home run to right field to break a scoreless tie.  It was Hinds’ second homer of the year. Elly De La Cruz followed with an infield single and stole second before Allan Cerda walked.  =Alex McGarry then hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled by the first baseman for an error, allowing both De La Cruz and Cerda to score to make it 3-0.

The Dragons added another run in the seventh on back-to-back one-out doubles by J.V. Martinez and Ashton Creal to put Dayton ahead 4-0.

Boyle worked the first five innings, allowing just one hit, the only hit he has surrendered in 13 scoreless innings this season. He allowed a single to Fort Wayne star prospect Robert Hassell in the third inning.  Boyle (1-0) walked five and struck out five.

Kravetz pitched three innings without allowing a runner past first base. He did not give up a hit while walking two and striking out five. Rudd allowed a hit and walk in the ninth but got a strikeout with a runner at third base to end the game.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes: Another defensive back to transfer
2
Dayton Flyers add Georgia transfer
3
Wright State golf wins league title, earns berth in NCAA regionals
4
5 things to know about Ohio State and the 2022 NFL Draft
5
Bengals have more flexibility in draft
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top