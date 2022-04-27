Three Dragons pitch combine on two-hit shutout

Dayton pitchers Joe Boyle, Evan Kravetz, and Carson Rudd combined on a two-hit shutout and Rece Hinds blasted a home run to lead the Dragons to a 4-0 win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday night.
The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games and snapped Fort Wayne’s three-game winning streak. Dayton (12-4) is two games up on Fort Wayne (10-6) in the Midwest League’s East Division.
The Dragons took the lead in the fourth inning when Hinds belted an opposite field home run to right field to break a scoreless tie. It was Hinds’ second homer of the year. Elly De La Cruz followed with an infield single and stole second before Allan Cerda walked. =Alex McGarry then hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled by the first baseman for an error, allowing both De La Cruz and Cerda to score to make it 3-0.
The Dragons added another run in the seventh on back-to-back one-out doubles by J.V. Martinez and Ashton Creal to put Dayton ahead 4-0.
Boyle worked the first five innings, allowing just one hit, the only hit he has surrendered in 13 scoreless innings this season. He allowed a single to Fort Wayne star prospect Robert Hassell in the third inning. Boyle (1-0) walked five and struck out five.
Kravetz pitched three innings without allowing a runner past first base. He did not give up a hit while walking two and striking out five. Rudd allowed a hit and walk in the ninth but got a strikeout with a runner at third base to end the game.