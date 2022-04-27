Three Dragons pitch combine on two-hit shutout

The Dragons have won nine of their last 10 games and snapped Fort Wayne’s three-game winning streak. Dayton (12-4) is two games up on Fort Wayne (10-6) in the Midwest League’s East Division.

The Dragons took the lead in the fourth inning when Hinds belted an opposite field home run to right field to break a scoreless tie. It was Hinds’ second homer of the year. Elly De La Cruz followed with an infield single and stole second before Allan Cerda walked. =Alex McGarry then hit a hard ground ball that was mishandled by the first baseman for an error, allowing both De La Cruz and Cerda to score to make it 3-0.