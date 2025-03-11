Three Flyers honored in annual A-10 awards

Santos recovered from offseason hip surgery and started every game for the second season in a row. He has 825 points in two seasons with the Flyers and 941 in his career. He also made the all-academic team for the second year in a row.

Cheeks, a fifth-year guard, received an A-10 year-end award for the first time, making the third team. He also made the third team two years ago in the Horizon League in his final season at Robert Morris. He ranked second in scoring (13.4), first minutes (33.4) and first in rebounding (6.3) and steals (1.8).

Cheeks also made the all-defensive team. He ranked fourth in the league in steals. In two seasons at Dayton, he has started every game except the one against Division III Capital University in November.

L’Etang, a 7-foot-1 freshman from France, averaged 7.2 points and 4.4 rebounds in 16.7 minutes per game. He moved into the starting lineup in mid-January and split time with fifth-year forward Zed Key most of the season.

L’Etang made one of the plays of the season, catching a long alley-oop pass at the rim from Malachi Smith and scored on a layup with 0.2 seconds remaining in an 83-81 victory against Loyola Chicago in January.

L’Etang is the first Dayton player to make the all-rookie team since Mike Sharavjamts in 2023. Other Flyers who have made the all-rookie team are: DaRon Holmes II and Malachi Smith (2022); Mustapha Amzil (2021); Obi Toppin (2019); Jalen Crutcher (2018); Juwan Staten (2011); Chris Johnson (2009); Chris Wright (2008); Brian Roberts (2005); Keith Waleskowski (2001); Brooks Hall (2000); and Tony Stanley (1998).

The awards were announced one day before the start of the A-10 tournament at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

No. 3 seed Dayton (22-9) will play No. 6 Saint Joseph’s (20-10), No. 11 Massachusetts (12-19) or No. 14 La Salle (13-18) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Credit: David Jablonski

COMPLETE A-10 AWARDS

Player of the Year: Max Shulga, VCU.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Billups, George Mason.

Rookie of the Year: Deuce Jones, La Salle.

Chris Daniels Most Improved Player: Reed Bailey, Davidson.

Sixth Man of the Year: Zeb Jackson, VCU.

Coach of the Year: Tony Skinn, George Mason.

All-Conference First Team

Reed Bailey, Davidson

Jalen Haynes, George Mason

Xzayvier Brown, Saint Joseph’s

Rasheer Fleming, Saint Joseph’s

Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis

Max Shulga, VCU

All-Conference Second Team

Nate Santos, Dayton

Rafael Castro, George Washington

Jayden Dawson, Loyola Chicago

Erik Reynolds II, Saint Joseph’s

Robbie Avila, Saint Louis

Joe Bamisile, VCU

All-Conference Third Team

Enoch Cheeks, Dayton

Sebastian Thomas, Rhode Island

Darius Maddox, George Mason

Rahsool Diggins, Massachusetts

Melvin Council Jr., St. Bonaventure

Isaiah Swope, Saint Louis

All-Academic Team

Nate Santos, Dayton

Dusan Neskovic, Richmond

Chance Moore, St. Bonaventure

Gibson Jimerson, Saint Louis

Joe Bamisile, VCU

All-Defensive Team

Enoch Cheeks, Dayton

Jared Billups, George Mason

Rafael Castro, George Washington

Miles Rubin, Loyola Chicago

Justice Ajogbor, Saint Joseph’s

Luke Bamgboye, VCU

All-Rookie Team

Amaël L’Etang, Dayton

Christian Jones, George Washington

Deuce Jones, La Salle

Dasear Haskins, SJU

Luke Bamgboye, VCU