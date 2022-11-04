Three former Flyers start season on NBA G League rosters

Three former Dayton Flyers will start play in the NBA G League on Friday. Here’s an update on each.
• Jalen Crutcher: The 2021 UD graduate will play for the Greensboro Swarm in North Carolina for the second straight season. He averaged 16.0 points in 33 games last season.
The Swarm open the season at home Friday against the Delaware Blue Coats.
• Ibi Watson: A 2021 UD graduate like Crutcher, Watson will also return to the same G League team this season. He’ll play for the College Park Skyhawks in Georgia. He averaged 7.7 points in 26 games last season.
The Skyhawks open the season at home against the Long Island Nets.
• Kostas Antetokounmpo: After spending two years at UD and one season on the court in 2017-18, Antetokounmpo was the last player taken in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 22 NBA games in three seasons and will start this season in the G League in Chicago with the Windy City Bulls.
Windy City plays the Wisconsin Herd on Friday in Milwaukee.
The Herd had a former Flyer, Jordan Sibert, on the roster in training camp but waived him this week.
About the Author