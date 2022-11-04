Three former Flyers start season on NBA G League rosters

• Kostas Antetokounmpo: After spending two years at UD and one season on the court in 2017-18, Antetokounmpo was the last player taken in the 2018 NBA Draft. He has appeared in 22 NBA games in three seasons and will start this season in the G League in Chicago with the Windy City Bulls.

Windy City plays the Wisconsin Herd on Friday in Milwaukee.

The Herd had a former Flyer, Jordan Sibert, on the roster in training camp but waived him this week.