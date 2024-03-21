Three redshirted Flyers supporting their teammates during NCAA tournament

All three players talked to the Dayton Daily News during an open locker room interview opportunity about their season away from game action a day before the No. 7 seed Flyers’ game against No. 10 Nevada on Thursday.

For Smith, the conversation centered around where he is in the rehabilitation process. He suffered a torn lateral meniscus in his right knee on Nov. 6 and underwent surgery two days later.

“I’m probably a couple weeks out from getting on the court and doing skill stuff,” Smith said. “I’ve been doing some change of direction, some functional stuff. I’m just getting used to moving. I’m trying not to rush it.”

Smith said there have been many ups and downs for him throughout the process. On the bench, he has played the role of cheerleader on the bench as his teammates, including star forward DaRon Holmes II, a fellow member of the 2021 recruiting class, earned the program’s first NCAA tournament berth in seven years. The Flyers lost their first game without Smith at Northwestern in November but finished 12-2 in non-conference play.

“They found a way to bounce back,” Smith said, “and here we are in March Madness.”

Looking back at his injury, which cut his season short after seven minutes of action, Smith said, “It didn’t feel real. It was like, ‘What’s going on?’ But at least we’re here now and I’m almost there. I’m just trying to stay positive.”

Smith underwent surgeries on both ankles last spring to get ready for the 2023-24 season only to suffer the knee injury. If there’s a silver lining, he said his ankles should be well rested now. He’s optimistic he’ll be back on the court next season. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining after receiving a medical redshirt this season.

“Just with the time off and what I’ve been learning this year by myself,” Smith said. “I probably grew up a little bit, matured a little bit.”

Credit: David Jablonski Credit: David Jablonski

Allen was the only one of the three on the court for practice Wednesday. Dayton fans have wondered on social media at times this year, especially when starting point guard Javon Bennett injured his thumb, if maybe UD would reverse its decision and play Allen. That was never an option. Coach Anthony Grant said UD would stick with the redshirt season all season when it was made in December.

Allen hasn’t seen the comments of the fans. He stays off social media. He has taken his role as a player on the scout team seriously, trying to help the players in the rotation get ready for games.

“That’s my playing time,” Allen said. “I get to prepare them for the games. I just try my best to give them the best look so they’re prepared for the games.”

Allen suffered a lower-body injury in the week before the season opener and returned to practice Dec. 12. The decision to redshirt him was made final in late December.

“I want to play, but unfortunately for me with the injury, the best thing for me was to redshirt,” Allen said. “It’s just been a learning experience. Seeing the system, learning where I can fit in and just practicing the routines daily.”

Allen said he can bring a physicality to the game when he gets back on the court next season. He’s learned about the speed of the game and where he can help the Flyers on offense and defense.

Allen, Smith and Simon have been photographed many times this season sitting on the bench next to each other and having a great time cheering on their teammates.

“It’s been fun,” Allen said, “especially the relationships I’ve built with my teammates. It’s a brotherhood. Cheering them on, seeing them achieve our team goals, it’s been a joy.”

Simon, who like Allen will have four seasons of eligibility remaining, sat next to Smith on the bench during practice Wednesday. He’s wearing a protective boot on his right ankle because he underwent surgery on March 8.

Simon said it was a chronic injury. He had an extra bone in his ankle that needed to be removed. It started bothering him in December, and he was told he would need surgery in February. The surgery was performed the same day Dayton played its regular-season finale against Virginia Commonwealth at UD Arena. Simon missed that game and did not travel to Brooklyn, N.Y., for the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament.

Simon had enough recovery time to make the trip to Utah. He said the rehabilitation process will take about 2½ months.

While he was practicing with the team, Simon did his best to make his teammates better. He had to often bang bodies with Holmes.

“He’s bigger than I thought,” Simon said. “It was good playing against Deuce. He gets me better. I hope I get him better.”

Simon hopes the season away from game action will make him better prepared to compete for playing time next season.

“That’s always the goal,” he said. “Come in and play hard and do whatever is needed to get on the court.”

Dayton started the season with 12 scholarship players after freshman Vasilije Erceg returned home to Serbia after less than two weeks on campus. It had 11 players after Smith’s injury, 10 after the Simon decision and nine after the Allen decision.

The number climbed to 10 when walk-on Brady Uhl earned a scholarship in January. With fifth-year forward Zimi Nwokeji entering the transfer portal on Monday, the Flyers again have nine scholarship players for the NCAA tournament.

Assistant coach Jermaine Henderson said the coaches have tried to keep Smith, Allen and Simon involved with everything during their redshirt seasons. He also thinks their experiences seeing their teammates have success will help them in the future.

“Hopefully, these memories of the travel and the practices and, of course, the game, will benefit them,” Henderson said. “They’ve all worked really hard to stay engaged and to get their health back.”