Three-run eighth lifts Dragons over Loons

The win improved the Dragons record to 40-24 in the second half, giving them their first 40-win half since they went 41-29 in the first half in 2017 when half seasons consisted of 70 games, four more than they have since 2022.

Great Lakes scored what turned out to be its only run of the night in the bottom of the first inning to take a 1-0 lead. The Dragons tied the game in the second when Leo Balcazar singled to right field, went to second when Cam Collier walked, and scored on Carter Graham’s single to right.

Dayton pitcher Nestor Lorant, making his first start with the Dragons since being called up from Daytona, did not allow a hit over his three-inning stint, but did allow the first inning run while walking two and striking out four. Dylan Simmons replaced Lorant and fired three scoreless innings. Simon Miller replaced Simmons in the seventh.

The Dragons broke the 1-1 tie in the eighth. Hector Rodriguez, who had reached first base on a fielder’s choice, stole second with two outs and advanced to third on an infield single by Jay Allen II. O’Donnell then delivered a perfect bunt single to the left side, scoring Rodriguez to give the Dragons a 2-1 lead. Allen scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1, and O’Donnell scored on Balcazar’s single to center to make it 4-1.

Miller (3-2) completed his two-inning performance with a scoreless eighth for the Dragons, and John Murphy pitched a perfect ninth inning, getting two strikeouts, to earn his eighth save.

Balcazar had two hits as the only Dayton player with a multi-hit night.