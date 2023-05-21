TinCaps top Dragons, 5-1

But the run in the second would be the last Dragons score on the night. Fort Wayne tied the game in the fourth, then took a 2-1 lead with one run in the sixth. The TinCaps added two more in the eighth and another run in the ninth to close out the scoring.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Acuña was outstanding, allowing just one run on three hits over five innings. He walked one and struck out seven. But it was a tough night for the Dragons bullpen. Three different relievers allowed runs, combining to work four innings and give up four runs on six hits. The loss was charged to the second Dayton pitcher, Vin Timpanelli, who tossed two innings and allowed one run on two hits with one walk and three strikeouts. Brooks Crawford allowed two runs in an inning of work and Braxton Roxby pitched the ninth inning, allowing a single run.